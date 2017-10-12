Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.28 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,397 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Tetra Tech worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Capital set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) opened at 48.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $498.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.18 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

