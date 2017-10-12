Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 505 ($6.64) target price on the stock.

PAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 490 ($6.44) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 442 ($5.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON PAGE) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 475.90. 2,095,447 shares of the company were exchanged. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 339.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 527.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 482.55. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.49 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from Pagegroup PLC’s previous dividend of $8.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Pagegroup PLC Company Profile

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

