PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. FBR & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ PACW) traded up 0.16% on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 160,165 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.62. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $57.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $277.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 142,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after purchasing an additional 167,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59,603 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 179,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

