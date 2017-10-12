OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $1.24 Million Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) opened at 41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCE shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

