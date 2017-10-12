OxFORD Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in HSN, Inc. (HSNI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of HSN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSNI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HSN by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HSN by 70.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HSN by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of HSN by 124.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HSN by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) opened at 37.05 on Thursday. HSN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.33.
HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $821.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.18 million. HSN had a return on equity of 64.60% and a net margin of 3.36%. HSN’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HSN, Inc. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HSN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSNI. FBR & Co boosted their price target on HSN from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut HSN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Maxim Group set a $61.00 price target on HSN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sidoti cut HSN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on HSN from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
HSN Profile
HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programing broadcast on the HSN television networks and other direct-response television marketing; catalogs, consisting of the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs, which includes, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements; Websites, which consist primarily of HSN.com, joymangano.com and the five branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.
