Owens Corning Inc (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE OC) opened at 79.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.05. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $80.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Northcoast Research set a $76.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.
In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $102,851.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
