OvaScience Inc. (OVAS) Trading Up 9.2%

OvaScience Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS)’s share price was up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 970,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 206,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OvaScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of OvaScience in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get OvaScience Inc. alerts:

The stock’s market cap is $55.67 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. OvaScience had a negative return on equity of 69.13% and a negative net margin of 16,132.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that OvaScience Inc. will post ($1.66) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVAS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in OvaScience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OvaScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in OvaScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in OvaScience by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OvaScience by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/ovascience-inc-ovas-trading-up-9-2.html.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.