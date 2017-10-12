Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh Corporation from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) traded up 0.89% on Monday, hitting $86.31. 49,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.51. Oshkosh Corporation had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $363,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Messina sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $255,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at $944,738.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,533 shares of company stock worth $3,810,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

