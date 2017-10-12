Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Organovo Holdings Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONVO. BidaskClub cut Organovo Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Organovo Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organovo Holdings has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Organovo Holdings (ONVO) traded down 10.45% on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,995 shares. Organovo Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company’s market capitalization is $159.18 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. Organovo Holdings had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 918.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/organovo-holdings-inc-onvo-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 134.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 333,034 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings in the first quarter worth about $321,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 44.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 294,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.