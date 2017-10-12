Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shares Sold by Greystone Investment Management LLC

Greystone Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Oracle Corporation comprises 3.5% of Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 6,353.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $831,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,234,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $813,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 26.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,137,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $496,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,398,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $220,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,750,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,397,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $188,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $2,161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,776 shares of company stock valued at $52,673,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) opened at 48.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Oracle Corporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Oracle Corporation from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

