Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 3,327.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Allergan PLC. in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 2.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 334.8% in the second quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan PLC. alerts:

WARNING: “Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,225 Shares of Allergan PLC. (AGN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/optimum-investment-advisors-sells-1225-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Allergan PLC. from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Vetr upgraded Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 206.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50. Allergan PLC. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allergan PLC.’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Allergan PLC. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan PLC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan PLC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.