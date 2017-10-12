Oppenheimer Holdings Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Hilliard Lyons raised Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,847 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.16. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,404,000 after buying an additional 226,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,217,000 after buying an additional 228,249 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 985.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,268,000 after buying an additional 3,080,574 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 0.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,618,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,069,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 57.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,546,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after buying an additional 565,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 48,998 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $2,797,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.58 per share, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,608.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

