Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 21,011.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) opened at 222.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.65. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $227.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post $12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other FedEx Corporation news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total value of $459,573.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx Corporation from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price target on FedEx Corporation from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

