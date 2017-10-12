OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) Trading 0% Higher

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.33. 1,400,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,673,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $16.55 million.

In related news, Chairman Jven Capital, Llc bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Dec bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,586.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.25% of OpGen worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

