Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News articles about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Open Text Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.3073734025483 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. BidaskClub cut Open Text Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Beacon Securities raised Open Text Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Open Text Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Open Text Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ OTEX) opened at 33.65 on Thursday. Open Text Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Open Text Corporation had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Open Text Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.74%.

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

