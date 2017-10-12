OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

News headlines about OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OMNOVA Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.8227112592692 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) traded up 1.36% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 122,496 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s market capitalization is $502.51 million.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.12 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. OMNOVA Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OMNOVA Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company’s segments include Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based on styrene butadiene, styrene butadiene acrylonitrile, styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene, polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries.

