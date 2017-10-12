Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ ODFL) traded up 0.92% during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.41. 675,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.68 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.19%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $56,252.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at $930,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 794,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 799,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

