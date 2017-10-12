Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Oil States International (NYSE OIS) traded down 2.53% on Friday, hitting $25.05. 547,906 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock’s market cap is $1.28 billion.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post ($0.97) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,922,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,474,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 459,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

