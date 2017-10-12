OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

OFS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut OFS Capital Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OFS Capital Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) traded up 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,251 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. OFS Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. OFS Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 31.02%. Equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Corporation will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. OFS Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 488,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital Corporation by 24.8% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OFS Capital Corporation by 243.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital Corporation by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital Corporation by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corporation Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

