Obtala Ltd (OBT) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Beaufort Securities currently has a GBX 37.50 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, VSA Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Obtala in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Obtala (OBT) opened at 17.625 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 51.69 million. Obtala has a 52-week low of GBX 13.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.18.

About Obtala

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

