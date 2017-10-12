ObsEva SA (OBSV) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ObsEva SA in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ObsEva SA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ObsEva SA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of ObsEva SA (OBSV) traded down 3.396% on Monday, reaching $9.815. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,304 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company’s market cap is $279.69 million. ObsEva SA has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post ($2.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in ObsEva SA by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 231,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Obseva SA is a Switzerland-based company active in the pharmaceutical and medical research sector. The Company develops oral compounds to treat women’s reproductive health conditions from conception to birth. Its pipeline includes three product candidates: OBE2109 is an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and blocks the endogenous GnRH from activating its pituitary receptors, which reduces estrogen production by the ovaries and leads to amenorrhea.

