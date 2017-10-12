NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NxStage Medical Inc. alerts:

In other NxStage Medical news, President Joseph E. Turk, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $160,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,110.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Towse sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $103,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,020 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm-shares-sold-by-grandeur-peak-global-advisors-llc.html.

Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 325,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The company’s market cap is $1.83 billion.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. NxStage Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

NXTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann cut shares of NxStage Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. William Blair cut shares of NxStage Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NxStage Medical in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. NxStage Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM).

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.