Nustar GP Holdings (NSH) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nustar GP Holdings earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5795893679936 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nustar GP Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nustar GP Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Nustar GP Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nustar GP Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Nustar GP Holdings from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE NSH) opened at 20.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. Nustar GP Holdings has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Nustar GP Holdings had a net margin of 176.62% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Nustar GP Holdings will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $422,817.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,716,559 shares in the company, valued at $181,740,255.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $141,370.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,646,280 shares in the company, valued at $190,304,622.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 173,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,871. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

