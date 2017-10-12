Numeric Investors LLC Sells 1,981,689 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Numeric Investors LLC decreased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981,689 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 6.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,458,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,308,000 after purchasing an additional 185,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Express Scripts Holding Company alerts:

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at 57.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 target price on Express Scripts Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS AG lowered Express Scripts Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

In related news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $71,501.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/numeric-investors-llc-sells-1981689-shares-of-express-scripts-holding-company-esrx.html.

Express Scripts Holding Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.