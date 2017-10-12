Numeric Investors LLC Sells 1,981,689 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Numeric Investors LLC decreased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981,689 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 6.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,458,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,308,000 after purchasing an additional 185,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at 57.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $77.50.
Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current year.
ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 target price on Express Scripts Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS AG lowered Express Scripts Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.
In related news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $71,501.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Express Scripts Holding Profile
Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).
Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.