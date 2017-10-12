Numeric Investors LLC Buys Shares of 71,400 Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL)

Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sterling Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 323,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 172,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,482,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) opened at 14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The stock’s market cap is $397.34 million. Sterling Construction Company Inc has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company Inc will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

