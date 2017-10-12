Nucor Corporation (NUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Nucor Corporation had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nucor Corporation to post $3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE) opened at 57.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.54. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $898,999.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 361,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,495 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on Nucor Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Nucor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Nucor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Nucor Corporation Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

