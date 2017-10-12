Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski Sells 6,933 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $443,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE NUS) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,378 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,632,000 after acquiring an additional 121,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,695,000 after acquiring an additional 614,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

