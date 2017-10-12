NTT DOCOMO (DCM) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

NTT DOCOMO (NYSE: DCM) is one of 36 public companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NTT DOCOMO to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NTT DOCOMO has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DOCOMO’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NTT DOCOMO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DOCOMO 0 3 1 0 2.25 NTT DOCOMO Competitors 511 1570 1750 56 2.35

As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.18%. Given NTT DOCOMO’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NTT DOCOMO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT DOCOMO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DOCOMO $42.61 billion $12.91 billion 14.66 NTT DOCOMO Competitors $28.35 billion $8.31 billion 7.82

NTT DOCOMO has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. NTT DOCOMO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of NTT DOCOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NTT DOCOMO pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. NTT DOCOMO pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 59.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DOCOMO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DOCOMO 13.90% 11.44% 8.65% NTT DOCOMO Competitors -994.58% 4.47% -5.15%

Summary

NTT DOCOMO peers beat NTT DOCOMO on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

NTT DOCOMO Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

