Novadaq Technologies (NVDQ) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novadaq Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.2852208522808 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Novadaq Technologies (NVDQ) traded up inf% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 395,280 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $679.41 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Novadaq Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDQ. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Novadaq Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Monday, June 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Novadaq Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. First Analysis lowered shares of Novadaq Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novadaq Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Novadaq Technologies Company Profile

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

