Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.93.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) opened at 93.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $99.30.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Northern Trust Corporation news, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $999,122.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,094 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,309 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 54.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Northern Trust Corporation in the second quarter worth about $107,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust Corporation in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

