Northern Trust Corp Has $41.79 Million Stake in Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,967 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Liberty Media Corporation worth $41,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 56,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 434,637.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 286,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 286,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ LSXMK) opened at 43.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.41. Liberty Media Corporation has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $46.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Liberty Media Corporation Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

