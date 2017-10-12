Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,791,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 345,451 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.88% of Callon Petroleum worth $40,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 96,684.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,259,000 after buying an additional 12,089,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,333,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,510,000 after buying an additional 2,642,192 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,863,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,602,000 after buying an additional 2,184,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,197,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,996,000 after buying an additional 2,067,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,042,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum Company alerts:

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE CPE) opened at 11.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Callon Petroleum Company has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Northland Securities set a $18.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/northern-trust-corp-grows-position-in-callon-petroleum-company-cpe.html.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.