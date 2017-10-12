Northern Trust Corp Buys 35,559 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.72% of Globus Medical worth $41,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 30.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) opened at 29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.03.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Brett Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,497.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $35.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

