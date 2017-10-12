Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.18.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,927,619.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,895.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $281,271.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3,039.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,551,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 936.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,378,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $602,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 17.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $772,007,000 after acquiring an additional 925,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $92,710,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) traded up 1.67% during trading on Friday, reaching $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,918 shares. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.95 and a 12 month high of $133.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Souther Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

