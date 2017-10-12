Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $143.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Souther Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Get Norfolk Souther Corporation alerts:

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) opened at 131.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a one year low of $89.95 and a one year high of $133.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/norfolk-souther-corporation-nsc-rating-reiterated-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,927,619.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Souther Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Souther Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.