Nordson Corporation’s (NDSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBR & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ NDSN) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.93. 257,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.93. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordson Corporation news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $590,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

