Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Nordson Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. FBR & Co set a $160.00 target price on Nordson Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nordson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ NDSN) opened at 122.36 on Thursday. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.20 million. Nordson Corporation had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post $5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordson Corporation news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $590,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,985.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation in the second quarter valued at $2,256,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nordson Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Nordson Corporation by 91.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,777,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,658,000 after acquiring an additional 848,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

