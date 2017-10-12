Nordex SE (NDX1) PT Set at €8.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDX1. Macquarie set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Nordex SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Nordex SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Commerzbank Ag set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Nordex SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Nordex SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Nordex SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nordex SE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.46 ($13.49).
Nordex SE (ETR NDX1) opened at 9.934 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of €963.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.545. Nordex SE has a 12-month low of €9.36 and a 12-month high of €25.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.95.
About Nordex SE
Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.
