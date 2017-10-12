Nordea Investment Management AB Maintains Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)

Nordea Investment Management AB held its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. set a $320.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) opened at 289.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.21 and a 12-month high of $289.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $482,656.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Maintains Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/nordea-investment-management-ab-maintains-position-in-costar-group-inc-csgp.html.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.