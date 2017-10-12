Nordea Investment Management AB Continues to Hold Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Nordea Investment Management AB continued to hold its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 50.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands Inc. alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) opened at 23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 64.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vetr cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.36 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Instinet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/nordea-investment-management-ab-continues-to-hold-position-in-hanesbrands-inc-hbi.html.

In related news, CFO Richard D. Moss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $481,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Marsh sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $250,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,927.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.