Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $3.94 Million Position in General Communication, Inc. (GNCMA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of General Communication at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Communication during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of General Communication by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of General Communication during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of General Communication by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in General Communication during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Communication news, SVP William C. Behnke sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $695,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About General Communication

General Communication, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

