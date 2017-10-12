Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) during the second quarter worth $100,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 28.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 72.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower Corporation (REIT) news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $4,960,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,707 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,704.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS AG lifted their price objective on American Tower Corporation (REIT) from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower Corporation (REIT) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.70%. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

