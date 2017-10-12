Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,394.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,819,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,110,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983,864 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $122,927,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,366,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,128,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,366 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

