Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) is one of 53 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Noble Midstream Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Noble Midstream Partners LP alerts:

83.9% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $203.73 million $150.22 million 19.37 Noble Midstream Partners Competitors $5.66 billion $1.31 billion 38.61

Noble Midstream Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out 172.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 50.57% 31.64% 24.40% Noble Midstream Partners Competitors 17.34% 14.24% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Noble Midstream Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Noble Midstream Partners Competitors 269 1734 2326 84 2.50

Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $49.13, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Noble Midstream Partners’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noble Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin). Its segments include Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in White Cliffs and Other. The Gathering Systems segment includes crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, as well as crude oil treating. It holds interest in White Cliffs Pipeline L.L.C. (the White Cliffs Interest). The Investments in White Cliffs and Other segment includes activity associated with the White Cliffs Interest. As of December 31, 2016, the White Cliffs Pipeline system consisted of two 527-mile crude oil pipelines that extended from the DJ Basin to the Cushing, Oklahoma. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services for Noble Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.