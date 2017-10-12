Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.02.

Noble Energy (NBL) traded down 1.94% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 1,639,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The firm’s market cap is $12.86 billion.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post ($0.15) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

