NiSource, Inc (NI) PT Raised to $27.00

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NiSource (NI) traded up 0.700% during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.605. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,441 shares. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.864 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis bought 2,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

