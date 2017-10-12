Newpark Resources (NR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil Related Services and Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Newpark Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newpark Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $583.35 million $24.26 million -65.33 Newpark Resources Competitors $2.00 billion $268.97 million -37.51

Newpark Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Newpark Resources. Newpark Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newpark Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources -2.20% -2.92% -1.82% Newpark Resources Competitors -17.56% -16.84% -5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newpark Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 Newpark Resources Competitors 390 2018 2884 114 2.50

Newpark Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. As a group, “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Newpark Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newpark Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Newpark Resources has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newpark Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The Company’s segments include Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, as well as location construction and related site services, to customers at well, production, transportation and refinery locations in the United States. It manufactures and sells composite mats to customers outside of the United States, and to domestic customers outside of the oil and gas exploration market. The Fluids Systems segment offers customized solutions for technical drilling projects involving subsurface conditions, such as horizontal, directional, geologically deep or deep water drilling.

