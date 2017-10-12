New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 335.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 147.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14,258.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 29.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 47.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 45,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,549.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,675. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

