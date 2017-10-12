New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Power Integrations worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 71.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other Power Integrations news, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $5,073,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,593 shares of company stock worth $5,644,357 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-increases-stake-in-power-integrations-inc-powi.html.

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) opened at 72.65 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $82.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.