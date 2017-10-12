New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.39 Million Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of OUTFRONT Media worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) opened at 24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.19. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $27.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

